The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015

The Amendments substitutes section 3(1) of the 1989 Act and lists 26 offences. These include:

1. putting inedible or obnoxious substance into the mouth of a SC or ST member;

2. dumping sewage, carcasses or any other obnoxious substances in or at the entrance of a place occupied by a SC or ST person;

3. compelling persons from these communities to wear garlands of footwear or walk naked or semi-naked;

4. forcibly tonsuring a SC or ST member or removing their moustaches, painting their bodies without their consent, in a derogatory manner;

5. wrongfully taking lands belonging or allotted to member of SC and ST communities;

6. forcing SC and ST members to carry carcasses or dig graves;

7. making or allowing other to engage people from SC and ST communities to engage in manual scavenging;

8. making SC and ST women act as devadasis or other similar roles;

9. intimidating or forcing people from SC and ST communities into voting or not voting a certain way, or to stop them from filing their nomination as a candidate or withdrawing it

11. denying a SC or ST person the right of access or passage to a place of public resort