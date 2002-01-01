The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971

Under what conditions does this Act allow for medical termination of pregnancy?

The Act states that if the period of the pregnancy does not exceed 12 weeks, the pregnancy may be terminated with the opinion of one registered medical practitioner. In cases where the length of the pregnancy exceeds 12 weeks but does not exceed 20 weeks, opinions of at least two registered medical practitioners are required.





A pregnancy may be terminated if the medical practitioners believe that it could pose a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or would gravely injure her physical or mental health. Termination of a pregnancy is also allowed if there are substantial chances of the child being born with severe physical or mental abnormalities.





The gestational limit of 20 weeks and the requirement for the opinion of two registered medical practitioners shall not apply in cases where a medical practitioner deems immediate termination necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman, the Act states.