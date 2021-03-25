The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021

What does the Act state about the gestational limits for seeking abortion?

Under section 3(2) of the principal Act, this Act makes amendments to state that a pregnancy may be terminated by a medical practitioner if the length of the pregnancy is not more than 20 weeks. Termination till the twenty-fourth week of pregnancy is permissible only if not less than two registered medical practitioners are of the opinion that continuing the pregnancy would risk the life of a pregnant woman or cause “grave injury to her physical or mental health” or, there is a “substantial risk” of the child being born with a serious physical or mental abnormality.

As per the principal Act, the gestational limits for the termination of a pregnancy by one or at least two medical practitioners were 12 weeks and 20 weeks respectively.