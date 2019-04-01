Stigma toward mental illness among higher secondary school teachers in Puducherry, South India

This paper was published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in April 2019. It is written by academics Surendran Venkataraman and Rajkumar Patil from the Department of Community Medicine, and Sivaprakash Balasundaram from the Department of Psychiatry at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry.

The paper focuses on the prevalence of stigma towards mental illness among secondary school teachers. The research was conducted in Puducherry from April 2017 to March 2018, and included 566 higher secondary teachers across 46 government and private schools. Mentally ill people, the paper states, are labelled as “different” from other people and are viewed negatively. The factors influencing higher stigma was younger age, male gender, urban school location, and less teaching experience.

This seven-page document includes an Introduction (Section 1); Materials and Methods (Section 2); Results (Section 3); Discussion (Section 4); and Conclusion (Section 5).