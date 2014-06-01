Status of Women in Sex Work in India was submitted by the National Alliance of Women’s Organisations, India, at the 58th session of the Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, held in Geneva on June 1, 2014. (Read the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.)

The report’s authors include members of the Centre for Advocacy on Stigma and Marginalisation (CASAM), Sangli; Sampada Grameen Mahila Sanstha (SANGRAM), Sangli; Mahila Sarvangeen Utkarsh Mandal (MASUM), Pune; and Veshya Anyay Mukti Parishad (VAMP), Sangli – organisations that advocate the rights women and sex workers. The report contains case studies provided by the National Network of Sex Workers, a collective of workers and organisations in India.



The report aims to review the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, which – it says – creates an atmosphere that criminalises sex work in India. It contains statistics regarding sex work in the country and discusses the violence and barriers to justice that workers face. The report asserts that women in sex work are entitled to economic, political, social, civil and cultural rights. It recommends that the government implement measures to address trafficking that do not infringe on the human rights of sex workers.



The 54-page publication has six chapters: Background (Chapter 1); Shift in Global Understanding of Rights of Sex Workers (Chapter 2); Lack of Access to Justice for Sex Workers (Chapter 3); Status of Sex Workers in India (Chapter 4); State Response and Concerns (Chapter 5) and Recommendations (Chapter 6).

