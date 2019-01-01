Review of Psychiatric Homes/Mental Hospitals of Government Sector in India With Special Reference to the Female Patients in IPD

This report was published by the National Commission for Women, Government of India, New Delhi, in 2019. It assesses the conditions and treatment of female patients in psychiatric facilities managed by the government.

Undertaking a study of 27 government-managed mental hospitals and homes, the report identifies gaps in the existing infrastructure and makes recommendations for the improvement of these institutions. It also discusses the legal framework – acts, laws and government schemes – concerning mental health care in India.



The data for this report was collected through surveys, site visits, a review of relevant literature and interviews with patients and staff. The report found several deficiencies in the facilities and care provided including overcrowding, inadequate staff and lack of basic amenities. The report recommends hiring of more staff – especially female nurses – improved training courses for health professionals and greater oversight of mental health facilities by government bodies.

The 150-page report contains five chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Study in Collaboration with NIMHANS, Bengaluru (Chapter 2); Psychiatric Homes- General Observations (Chapter 3); Common Deficiencies based on Inspections (Chapter 4); and Summary of Recommendations (Chapter 5). It also has two Annexures covering the ‘Gist of Deficiencies’ and one Appendix of data collected from 27 psychiatric homes.