Protection of Children Affected by Seasonal Migration: A Study in Jalna District, Maharashtra

This study was released on November 23, 2022, by the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), India. It aims to comprehend the needs, vulnerabilities, and difficulties of children from families who migrate seasonally from the district of Jalna, especially for sugarcane harvesting.

The survey for the study involved qualitative interviews with children between 12-17 years and their parents. Other people interviewed included teachers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), police officials, gram sevaks and sarpanchs across 24 villages from Jalna district with high levels of outward migration.

The researchers also conducted Participatory Rural Appraisal Activities (PRA) like ’24-hour clock’, ‘mobility mapping’ and ‘trust circle’ across 13 villages. The data collection for this study was conducted online from February to August 2021 with the help of locally appointed youth facilitators.

This 266-page report is divided into nine chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Data and Methods (Chapter 2); Review of Literature (Chapter 3); Process of Seasonal Migration (Chapter 4); Children’s Perceptions of Daily Activities, Social Support and Mobility (Chapter 5); Effect of Seasonal Migration on Children’s Education (Chapter 6); Health and Nutrition of Children: Perceptions of Stakeholders (Chapter 7); Safety and Protection of Children (Chapter 8); and Policy Recommendations and Conclusion (Chapter 9).