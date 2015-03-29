Out of School Children: A Compilation on the Educational Status of Maharashtra’s Nomadic and Denotified Tribes

This report was compiled by Dinanath Waghmare, founder member of Sangharsh Wahini, an activist collective working for the rights of nomadic and denotified tribes. It was published by Human Rights Law Network, New Delhi on March 29, 2015. The report brings together a variety of literature concerning the educational status of the Nomadic and Denotified tribes of Maharashtra.

Using varied data sources including a Government of India sample survey conducted between February and May 2009 as well as a survey conducted by Sangharsh Wahini, the report outlines the widespread inaccessibility to education faced by tribal children. It also includes an introduction to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The report claims that an overwhelming percentage of students belonging to nomadic tribes had never been to school even after the implementation of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. It points out the deficiencies in the implementation of the 2009 Act and highlights the plight of children who are compelled to take care of their siblings, participate in domestic work, earn money to support their families and even beg on the streets instead of attending school.

The 139-page report is divided into 10 chapters: National Policy on Education (Chapter 1); National Level Report for Out of School Children (Chapter 2); Recommendation of Committees established for Denotified and Nomadic Tribes (Chapter 3); Innovative Projects for Inclusion of Out of School Children (Chapter 4); RTE Norms and its fulfillment (Chapter 5); Affecting factors for Out of School Children (Chapter 6); Enrollment in the School (Chapter 7); Out of School Children in Denotified and Nomadic Tribes (Chapter 8); List of Out of School Children of Denotified and Nomadic Tribe (Chapter 9); and Data Tables (Chapter 10).