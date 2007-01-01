National Knowledge Commission, Report to the Nation, 2006

The government of India appointed the National Knowledge Commission – chaired by telecommunications expert Sam Pitroda – on June 13, 2005, to serve as an advisory body to the prime minister of India (then, Manmohan Singh). The Commission published this report in January 2007.

The Commission was appointed for a three-year period from 2005 to 2008. It was to make recommendations to build an educational system ‘to meet the knowledge challenges of the 21st century’; encourage knowledge creation in science and technology; manage institutions enforcing intellectual property rights; as well as promote knowledge applications in agriculture and industry and the use of knowledge to make government services more effective, transparent and accountable.



The 87-page report is divided into nine chapters: National Knowledge Commission (chapter 1); Access to Knowledge (chapter 2); Knowledge Concepts (chapter 3); Creation of Knowledge (chapter 4); Knowledge Applications (chapter 5); Delivery of Services (chapter 6); Recommendations (chapter 7); Consultations (chapter 8) and Abbreviations (chapter 9).



The report contains recommendations under the following nine themes: libraries, translation, language of instruction, ‘knowledge networks’, the Right to Education Bill, vocational education and training, higher education, national science and social science foundations, as well as e-governance.

