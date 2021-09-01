National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21: Madhya Pradesh

Since 1992, the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, has conducted the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The NFHS report for 2019-21 is the fifth in this series. It provides information on population, health and nutrition in 28 states, eight union territories, and 707 districts of India.

NFHS-5 presents district-level data on indicators such as population, fertility, family planning, infant and child mortality, maternal and child health, domestic violence and disability. This report on Madhya Pradesh – published in September 2021 – presents information covering 51 districts. Development and Research Services Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, and Indian Institute of Development Management, Bhopal, conducted the fieldwork for the report between January 6 and March 21, 2020, and from November 28, 2020, to April 30, 2021. It covered 43,552 households, 48,410 women (aged 15-49 years) and 7,025 men (aged 15-54 years).

This 206-page document is divided into 14 sections: Introduction (Section 1); Household Characteristics (Section 2); Education (Section 3); Fertility (Section 4); Family Planning (Section 5); Infant and Child Mortality (Section 6); Maternal Health (Section 7); Child Health (Section 8); Breastfeeding, Nutrition, and Anaemia (Section 9); Adult Health and Health Care (Section 10); HIV/AIDS (Section 11); Sexual Behaviour (Section 12); Women’s Empowerment (Section 13); and Domestic Violence (Section 14).