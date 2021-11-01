National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21: Haryana

Since 1992, the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, has conducted the National family Health Survey (NFHS) for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The NFHS report for 2019-21 is the fifth in this series. It provides information on population, health and nutrition in 28 states, eight union territories and 707 districts of India.

NFHS-5 presents district-level data on indicators such as population, fertility, family planning, infant and child mortality, maternal and child heath, domestic violence and disability. This report on Haryana – published in November 2021 – presents information covering 22 districts. The Society for the Promotion of Youth and Masses, New Delhi, conducted the fieldwork for the report from January 12, to March 21, 2020, and from December 21, to April 30, 2021, covering 18,229 households, 21,909 women (aged 15-49 years) and 3,224 men (aged 15-54 years).

This 206-page document is divided into 14 sections: Introduction (Section 1); Household Characteristics (Section 2); Education (Section 3); Fertility (Section 4); Family Planning (Section 5); Infant and Child Mortality (Section 6); Maternal Health (Section 7); Child Health (Section 8); Breastfeeding, Nutrition, and Anaemia (Section 9); Adult Health and Health Care (Section 10); HIV/AIDS (Section 11); Sexual Behaviour (Section 12); Women’s Empowerment (Section 13); and Domestic Violence (Section 14).