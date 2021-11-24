National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21 Compendium of Fact Sheets: Key Indicators – India and 14 States/UTs (Phase-II)

Since 1992, the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, has conducted the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) for the government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The survey provides detailed information on population, health, and nutrition in each state and union territory of India. The 2019-20 (NFHS-5) survey is being released in phases due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The first phase of NFHS-5 was conducted from June 2019 to January 2020, and its report was released in December 2020.

This Phase-II publication contains countrywide statistics and fact sheets for 14 states and union territories: Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It was published on November 24, 2021.



The survey was conducted from January 2, 2020, to April 30, 2021, and sampled 636,699 households covering 724,115 women and 101,839 men. The report contains data on 131 socio-economic and health indicators like education, fertility, family planning, infant and child mortality, and maternal and child health. It also gathered information on reproductive health, sexual behaviour, marriage, domestic violence, and attitudes towards gender roles. For the majority of these indicators, district level estimates are also available.

