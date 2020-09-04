Migration in South Asia: Poverty and Vulnerability was published on September 4, 2020, by South Asia Alliance for Poverty Eradication (a network of individuals and organisations focused on poverty and human rights in the region).

The publication discusses poverty and migration within and outside eight South Asian countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It explores the effects of migration on the individual, family and community, as well as the laws relating to migration in these countries. The report also covers the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on internal and external migration in the region.

The 165-page report contains seven chapters: Conceptualising Migration in South Asia (Chapter 1); Migration Scenario of South Asia: Drivers, ‘Core Determinants’ and Issues (Chapter 2); Women’s Migration in South Asia (Chapter 3); Poverty and Inequality in South Asia: State Responses (Chapter 4); State Responses to Migration, Emigration and Refugees (Chapter 5); Impact of Covid-19 on Migration in South Asia (Chapter 6); and Conclusions: What is the Way Forward? (Chapter 7).