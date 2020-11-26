Life in the time of Covid-19: Mapping the impact of Covid- 19 on the lives of school going children especially girls in India

This report was published on November 26, 2020, by the Centre for Budget and Policy Studies, Bengaluru, on behalf of Champions for Girls’ Education, India – an initiative by the US-based organisation Malala Fund.

The report notes that Covid-19 and the lockdown has severely affected children’s education in India, especially that of girls. The government’s relief measures have been inadequate and with limited reach, resulting in the violation of the rights to food and education. It seeks to understand the impact of Covid-19 on livelihoods in marginalised communities and the consequences for children’s education; the effects of lockdown and school closures on girls’ education; and institutional and policy interventions that could lessen the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on girls’ education.



The report contains the results of a survey of 3,176 households – mainly from marginalised communities – across 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Telangana and one in Delhi. The survey was conducted with the help of partner organisations from each state through door-to-door (73 per cent) and telephonic interviews (27 per cent).



This 32-page publication has six chapters: Introduction (chapter 1); Who These Families Are (chapter 2); Impact of the Pandemic on Livelihoods and Income (chapter 3); Impact of Covid-19 on Education and Schooling (chapter 4); Response and Support: Inadequate to Address the Distress (chapter 5) and Conclusions and Policy Recommendations (chapter 6).

