Published on September 9, 2020, this report assesses the progress made towards reducing child mortality in countries, regions and at the global level. It presents 2019 estimates on infant and under-five mortality. It also presents mortality estimates among children aged 5-14 years and youth aged 15-24.

The report was prepared by David Sharrow, Lucia Hug, Yang Liu and Danzhen You – researchers at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). It presents data by the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UN IGME).



The UN IGME is led by UNICEF and its members include representatives of the World Health Organization, World Bank and other agencies. It was established in 2004 to monitor progress towards achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goal – SDG 3.2 – of ending preventable deaths of infants and those under five years, reducing neonatal mortality to 12 per 1,000 live births, and the mortality of children under five years to 25 per 1,000 live births, by 2030.



Levels & Trends in Child Mortality: Report 2020 notes that the mortality rate under the age of five has dropped by nearly 60 per cent – from 93 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 38 deaths in 2019. However, the ongoing Covid-19 crisis threatens this improvement as it puts children’s lives at a greater and disproportionate risk. The report emphasises the importance of meeting the target SDG by 2030, which could save the lives of as many as 11 million children under the age of five.

