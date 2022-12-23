Let The Net Work: Internet Shutdowns in India 2022

The Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), a legal services organisation based in New Delhi, published this report on December 23, 2022. The report is based on data from the organisation’s ‘internet shutdowns tracker’ which has been documenting such shutdowns in India since 2012. It defines an internet shutdown as “a Government imposed disablement of access to the internet as a whole, in a particular locality, or localities, for any duration of time.”

The tracker gathers data on shutdowns through news and media, public orders relayed by the government as well as reports made directly by citizens. The organisation also files applications under the Right to Information Act, 2005, when information is unavailable publicly.

This 2022 report makes note of the frequency and duration of shutdowns, impacted regions, and the nature of shutdowns – preventive or reactive. Shutdowns imposed in anticipation of an event such as communal violence are termed ‘preventive’. Whereas those imposed after an event “to avoid more conflict” or “prevent the spreading of rumours” are classified as ‘reactive’ in the report. The report highlights the adverse impacts of shutdowns on human rights, the economy, education and healthcare. Additionally, it examines policies and legal developments in India that enable internet shutdowns.

The 48-page report contains an introduction followed by six chapters: The Internet Shutdowns Tracker (Chapter 1); Impact Assessment of Internet Shutdowns (Chapter 2); Legal Framework for Internet Shutdowns (Chapter 3); Recent Legal and Policy Developments (Chapter 4); Stakeholder Mapping (Chapter 5); and Way Forward and Conclusion (Chapter 6).