It is Not Humane to Clean Human Shit: Report on the Systematic Prevalence of Forced Labour in the Form of Manual Scavenging in India

Humanity Research Consultancy, a research and consultancy organisation based in the United Kingdom, released this report on May 29, 2021. It was written by Deeksha Sharma, a research fellow at the organisation. The report presents data from 2000-2020 on manual scavenging in India and traces the social, political and legislative history of manual scavenging during this period.

It tries to fill the existing gap in the literature on manual scavenging by highlighting the intersections of caste, gender, labour and underscores the lack of political resolve to eliminate manual scavenging.

The 43-page report is divided into seven sections: Introduction to Manual Scavenging in India (Section 1); The Legal Framework: Trend of Policy and Law (Section 2); Trend of Media Coverage and Angle: Media’s Response to the Issue (Section 3); Stakeholder Mapping (Section 4); Conclusion (Section 5); Recommendations (Section 6) and Appendices (Section 7).