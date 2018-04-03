Invisible Victims of Sexual Violence: Access to Justice for Women and Girls with Disabilities in India

In the year 2013, the Government of India strengthened the existing laws against sexual violence by passing the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013. The amendments included several provisions to safeguard the rights of women and girls, including those with disabilities, and facilitate their participation in the investigative and judicial processes. Published in April 2018, this report examines the implementation of these amendments and highlights the gaps in their enforcement. It focuses on cases of sexual violence against women and girls with disabilities. The report was released by Human Rights Watch (HRW), USA.

As per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the report defines a ‘person with disability’ as an individual with “long term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairment” which hinders their participation in society. It investigates 17 rape and gang-rapes cases across eight Indian states (Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal). To better understand the challenges faced by women and girls with disabilities, HRW also conducted interviews with family members, lawyers, officials from mental health institutions, police, government officials, special educators and disability rights activists between January 2016 and August 2017. The report states that women and girls with disabilities are at a higher risk of facing sexual violence in India.



This 67-page document is divided into eight sections: Terminology (Section 1); Summary (Section 2); Key Recommendations (Section 3); Methodology (Section 4); Background and Legal Framework (Section 5); Barriers in the Criminal Justice System (Section 6); Full Recommendations (Section 7); and Acknowledgements (Section 8).