India State of Forest Report 2019 (Volume II)

This 2019 publication is Volume II of the 16th India State of Forest Report (ISFR). The ISFR is a biennial publication by the Forest Survey of India, an organisation under government of India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The first such report was published in 1987.

Volume I of ISFR 2019 has 10 chapters covering various parameters related to India’s forest resources. This second volume contains the 11th chapter: Forest & Tree Resources in States and Union Territories. The 382-page publication comprises 36 sub-chapters on each state and union territory.



The sub-chapters include data on land use patterns; forest cover; forest cover inside and outside ‘recorded forest areas’ and ‘green wash’ areas; district-wise forest cover; the ‘forest cover change matrix’; altitude-wise cover; forest cover in different slope classes; wetlands inside green wash areas; the percentage of area under different forest types; the number of species observed; diversity in tree, shrub and herb species; forest-fire prone areas; tree cover inside and outside forests; the ‘diameter class distribution’ of the top five commonly found species in green wash areas; forest carbon; the growing stock of bamboo and other plants; the top five species in trees outside forests in rural and urban areas; major non-timber forest product species; major invasive species inside the green wash; and the estimated dependence on forests of people from nearby villages.