Human Costs of Sugar: Living and Working Conditions of Migrant Cane-cutters in Maharashtra

This report discusses sugarcane cultivation in Maharashtra. It was published by Oxfam International in February 2020.

Having produced over 10 million metric tons of sugar in 2018-19, Maharashtra is second among all Indian states in sugar cultivation (after Uttar Pradesh). The sugar industry relies on informal migrant labour from the drought prone Marathwada region for cane cutting. The social and economic challenges in sugarcane cultivation include water scarcity; poverty, indebtedness and gender inequality among migrant workers; and labour, women’s, and child rights violations.



The report covers the political, economic, and social background of sugar cultivation in the region; an analysis of the sugarcane supply chain; research on migrants from Marathwada and female labour participation in sugarcane farms; as well as policy recommendations for the sector. The authors referred to existing studies to understand the context and challenges in sugarcane cultivation. They also held interviews and focus group discussions with migrant cane cutters – mostly women – to support their research.

