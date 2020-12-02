Global Wage Report 2020-21: Wages and minimum wages in the time of COVID-19

This report was published by International Labour Organization (ILO) on December 2, 2020. It is the seventh in the Global Wage Report series, the first of which came out in 2008.

The report emphasises ILO’s Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work, 2019, which calls for economic, social, and environmental policies that centre workers’ rights, so as to achieve decent work conditions and sustainable development on a global scale.

The publication analyses global wage trends based on data collected between 2006 and 2019, and discusses wage policies and their effects in 2020. It draws upon sources including ILO, International Monetary Fund and national agencies. The authors state that the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on wages and labour markets will only become clear in the following years, since the crisis kept national agencies from conducting their usual labour force surveys.

The 212-page report contains 15 chapters, organised in three parts – Part I: Recent trends in wages (chapters 1-5); Part II: Minimum wages and inequality (chapters 6-11); and Part III: Wage policies for a human-centred recovery (chapters 12-15).