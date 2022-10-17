Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2022: Unpacking deprivation bundles to reduce multidimensional poverty

This report was released on October 17, 2022, by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), a research centre at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom. It is the 12th edition of the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index report, released annually by OPHI since 2010. In the report, ‘multidimensional poverty’ includes income and other indicators such as poor health, lack of education and poor living standards.

This edition of the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) calculates and presents data on multidimensional poverty among 111 developing nations (23 low-income countries, 85 middle-income countries and three high-income countries) covering 6.1 billion people. It bases its study on 10 indicators across three dimensions of poverty: health, education, and standard of living. This report identifies a series of 'deprivation bundles' – recurring patterns and combinations in which people are deprived across the 10 indicators. It identifies the ‘bundles’ that are most common in specific regions and recommends designing strategies which address the indicators of poverty comprehensively.



The report is divided into two parts, each of them containing multiple sections. The first part ‘Interlinkages - from understanding overlapping deprivations to developing integrated multi sectoral policies’ consists of three sections. These are: Understanding interlinked deprivations (Section 1); Poverty declines and the role of interlinkages: Three case studies (Section 2); and Galvanizing policy efforts to reduce interlinked deprivations (Section 3).

The second part ‘Levels and trends from the 2022 global dimensional poverty index’ contains five sections: Who are the 1.2 billion poor people and where do they live? (Section 1); How well were countries reducing poverty before the Covid-19 pandemic? (Section 2); How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected multidimensional poverty? (Section 3); India: 415 million people exited poverty in 15 years, Multidimensional poverty index value and the incidence of poverty more than halved (Section 4); and Call to action: the data revolution risks leaving poverty data behind (Section 5).