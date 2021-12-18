Global Health Security Index: Advancing Collective Action and Accountability Amid Global Crisis

The 2021 Global Health Security (GHS) Index was published by the Centre for Health Security at John Hopkins University, Maryland, along with Nuclear Threat Initiative, a non-profit organisation based in Washington, D.C. The Index assesses the ‘health security capacities’ of 195 countries that are party to the International Health Regulations, 2005 (IHR). This is the second GHS Index; the first was launched in the year 2019.

The 2021 report aims to improve national and international health security to diminish the risk of "infectious disease outbreaks that can lead to international epidemics and pandemics.” It was written by Jessica A. Bell from the Nuclear Threat Initiative and Jennifer B. Nuzzo from the Centre for Health Security at John Hopkins University.

The London-based policy research organisation Economist Impact was tasked with forming a multidimensional framework to assess countries for the GHS Index. The organisation examined publicly available data from each country – legal texts, government websites, government and private publications and more. The Index ranked the countries in six aspects – “prevention, detection and reporting, rapid response, health systems, compliance with international norms, and risk environment.”

The GHS Index is based on three fundamental principles of rewarding transparency, recognising that several factors contribute to emergency preparedness, and expanding accountability and responsibility among countries, inter-governmental organisations, donors and the private sector. The report’s scoring system includes five tiers with groupings – in ascending order – of 0-20, 20.1-40, 40.1-60, 60.1-80, and 80.1-100. Countries with the most extensive capacities for containing disease outbreaks score the highest.

The report states that the GHS Index only measures the resource capacity of a country, and that it cannot predict how well the government will be able to use such infrastructure in a crisis. The 2021 Index credits countries that showed a commitment towards sharing data during the Covid-19 pandemic, establishing emergency preparedness plans, creating ‘non-pharmaceutical intervention’ plans, and conducting tests and contact tracing for people exposed to the virus. Despite the significant measures undertaken during the Covid-19 pandemic, the report states that almost all parties to the IHR remain unprepared to deal with similar outbreaks in the future.

This 269-page report is divided into eight chapters: GHS Index Co-Leaders and Project Staff (chapter 1); Acknowledgements (chapter 2); Executive Summary (chapter 3); About the Index (chapter 4); Key Findings (chapter 5); Recommendations (chapter 6); Methodology (chapter 7); Country Profiles (chapter 8).