Global Education Monitoring Report 2019: Migration, Displacement and Education – Building Bridges, not Walls

Published annually since 2016, UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report studies the world’s progress towards achieving UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 4) of providing quality education and lifelong learning opportunities to all. The report’s 2019 edition discusses the relationship between migration and displacement, and education. Released in November 2018, it suggests ways to ensure that migrants and displaced persons have access to education.

The 2019 report states that about one in eight people in the world are internal migrants – those who move within a country, living outside the region where they were born. At the same time, one in 30 are international migrants, or live outside their country of birth. The report also notes that about one in 80 people are displaced due to conflicts, or natural disasters such as earthquakes or typhoons.

This 439-page report has 20 chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Internal migration (Chapter 2); International migration (Chapter 3); Displacement (Chapter 4); Diversity (Chapter 5); Mobility of students and professionals (Chapter 6); Monitoring education in the Sustainable Development Goals (Chapter 7); Primary and secondary education (Chapter 8); Early Childhood (Chapter 9); Technical, vocational, tertiary and adult education (Chapter 10); Skills for work (Chapter 11); Equity(Chapter 12); Literacy and numeracy (Chapter 13); Sustainable development and global citizenship (Chapter 14); Education facilities and learning environments (Chapter 15); Scholarships (Chapter 16); Teachers (Chapter 17); Education in the other SDGs-a focus on decent work, cities, police and justice (Chapter 18); Finance (Chapter 19); and Conclusions and recommendations (Chapter 20).