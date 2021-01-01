Gendering Human Development: A Working Paper for Computing HDI, GDI and GII for States of India

This working paper was published in 2021 by the National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, government of India. It uses the methodology employed by the UN’s Human Development Report Office (HDRO) to compute the Human Development Index, Gender Development Index and Gender Inequality Index, for India and its states and union territories for the years 2011-12 and 2017-18.

The Human Development Index (HDI) is a composite index measuring average achievement in three basic dimensions of human development – a long and healthy life, knowledge and a decent standard of living. The Gender Development Index (GDI) compares the ratio of female to male HDI values to measure disparities on the HDI by gender. Lastly, the Gender Inequality Index (GII) is a composite measure reflecting inequality in achievement between females and males on three parameters – reproductive health, empowerment and the labour market.

The working paper ranks the states and union territories in these three indices as well as various sub-indices, depending on available data. It aims to promote ‘corrective policies, programmes and schemes’ based on the assessments.

The 59-page publication has four chapters: Introduction (Chapter I), Data Source and Methodology for HDI, GDI and GII (Chapter II), Human Development Index (HDI) and Gender Development Index (GDI)- Estimates for India and the States/UTs: Results and Analysis (Chapter III) and Gender Inequality Index (GII)-Estimates for India and the States/UTs: Results and Analysis (Chapter IV).