Gender Representation in Indian Newsrooms

This 2021 report was published by Newslaundry, a digital media platform, in partnership with UN Women and Hyatt, an American multinational hospitality company. It studies the representation of non-male genders, especially women, in Indian newsrooms. The report also presents the views of journalists on the gender balance in newsrooms, the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their employment.

This report presents the analysis of two sets of data. The first is a byline count by the gender of authors for articles between August and July 2020, collected across newspapers, television and digital media outlets. The second set of data is from a survey of 80 journalists working in the Indian media.

The authors collected data from 11 newspapers (seven English and four Hindi), 14 news channels (seven English and Hindi), and 10 digital news portals. A total of 2,280 television debates, 21,988 newspaper articles and 10,473 articles from digital news websites were collected.

This 66-page report is divided into 12 sections: Executive Summary (Section I); Introduction (Section II); Methodology (Section III); Gender Representation On Prime-Time Tv Debates (Section IV); Gender Inclusivity In Print Media (Section V); Gender Representation In Online News Portals (Section VI); Who Operates Radio Stations? (Section VII); Newsroom Composition And Women-Led Media Organisations (Section VIII); Working For Indian Newsrooms: Responses From Survey (Section IX); Newsrooms As Safe Workplaces (Section X); The Impact Of Covid-19 On Employment In Indian Newsrooms (Section XI); Conclusion (Section XII).