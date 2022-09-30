EnviStats – India 2022 (Volume II: Environment Accounts)

The EnviStats were initially published in 2018 and this is the fifth edition in the series. The National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, published this second volume of the EnviStats – India 2022 on September 30, 2022. Volume I of this edition was released on March 31, 2022.

The report uses the System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) adopted by the United Nations. The SEEA is a statistical framework which puts together data on the environment and the economy to “measure the condition of the environment, the contribution of the environment to the economy and the impact of the economy on the environment.” The report provides detailed data on the supply and use of energy across a variety of industries in 2019-20. It also compiles data generation and disposal of various kinds of solid waste including municipal solid waste, bio-medical waste and e-waste. The report also tracks the changes in the area and extent of wetlands in India as well as ‘fish provisioning services’, that is, value of the ecosystems and waterbodies in which the fisheries sector works.

This second volume of the EnviStats cites data compiled from such sources as the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Zoological Survey of India, the Geological Survey of India, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) based in Switzerland.

This 297-page report is divided into seven chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Energy Accounts (Chapter 2); Solid Waste Accounts (Chapter 3); Wetlands Ecosystems (Chapter 4); Fish Provisioning Services (Chapter 5); Accounts for Forest Ecosystem (Chapter 6); and Biodiversity (Chapter 7).