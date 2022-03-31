EnviStats – India 2022 (Volume I: Environment Statistics)

This first volume of the EnviStats – India 2022 was published by the National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, on March 31, 2022. The EnviStats were first published in 2018 and this is the fifth edition in the series. Volume II of this edition was published on September 30, 2022.

The report follows the United Nations Statistics Division’s Framework for the Development of Environment Statistics – which is a comprehensive guide for the “collection and compilation of environmental statistics at the national level.” It collates national as well as state-wide data on rainfall, soil conditions, water and wetlands, forests, biodiversity, climate conditions and the factors influencing them. It also carries data on natural resources, natural disasters, and government schemes and regulations aimed at protecting the environment.

Some of the sources for the information collected in this report include various departments and ministries of central as well as state governments including the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.

The 437-page report is divided into six components: Environmental Conditions and Quality (Component 1); Environmental Resources and their Use (Component 2); Residuals (Component 3); Extreme Events & Disasters (Component 4); Human Settlements and Environmental Health (Component 5); and Environmental Protection, Management & Engagement (Component 6).