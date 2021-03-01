Education status of children of women prisoners in India

This report was published in March 2021 by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, New Delhi. It reviews the facilities available for the education of children of women prisoners. The report also makes recommendations to improve the living and learning conditions of these children, within prisons and in hostels.

It includes a survey conducted in eight prisons across four states of the country - Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra. 144 responses were recorded – 58 responses from women prisoners with children aged 3-5 years, 35 responses from children of women prisoners aged 6-18 years who lived in hostels, 51 responses from officials at schools, hostels and prisons.

The survey is divided into two categories: ‘Caged Childhood: Children residing in prisons’ (Section 1) and ‘Children residing in Children Homes and Hostels’ (Section 2). This 42-page report has five chapters: Historical excursion of Prison System in India (Chapter 1); Background of the Study (Chapter 2); Methodology (Chapter 3); Key Findings (Chapter 4); and Recommendations (Chapter 5).