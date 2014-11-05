Economics of Non-Communicable Diseases in India

This report was published on November 5, 2014 by the World Economic Forum and the Harvard School of Public Health. It highlights the extensive economic impact of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in India. The report suggests that by 2030 the nation is set to lose a total of 4.58 trillion US dollars in economic output because of NCDs and mental health conditions.

It hopes to spur conversations on the burden of NCDs on society and economy as well as stimulate investments for prevention of NCDs. Between 2010 and 2030, NCDs and mental health conditions are predicted to cost the world 47 trillion US dollars of economic output. It recommends sustained monitoring and efforts towards data collection and sharing to lower their impact.

The 68-page report contains six major sections: Background (Section 1); Non-Communicable Diseases and Risk Factors in India (Section 2); The Economic Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases in India (Section 3); Addressing Non-Communicable Diseases in India: Intervention Costs and Returns (Section 4); Principles for Measuring Return on Investment and Collecting Data (Section 5); and Conclusions and Final Messages (Section 6).