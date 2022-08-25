Crime in India 2021: Volume-I

The three-volume report Crime in India 2021 was published by the National Crime Records Bureau, an agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on August 25, 2022. This is the 69th edition of the annual Crime in India report, the first of which was published in the year 1953.

Crime in India 2021 presents data for the year 2021 on crimes across the country. It is based on information from the 36 states and union territories of the country and various police and law enforcement agencies such as the Central Armed Police Forces. It also contains statistics on 19 metropolitan cities with a population of two million or more according to Census 2011 – including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Delhi. One of the limitations of this report is that if a case registers multiple offences, only the one with “maximum punishment” is counted. For example, cases of ‘murder with rape’ are counted under murder and not rape.

This 546-page document is the first volume of the 2021 report. It is divided into five chapters, including a summary (Chapter 1) and sections on murder (Chapter 2A, 2B), kidnapping and abduction (Chapter 2C, 2D), crime against women (Chapter 3), crime against children (Chapter 4), and juveniles in conflict with law (Chapter 5).

Volume II provides data on crimes against senior citizens, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and on economic offences, corruption, cyber-crimes, crimes considered anti-national and offences related to the environment. Volume III details crimes in the railways, crimes committed by or against foreigners, human trafficking and custodial crimes.