The Government of Maharashtra celebrated the year 1990-91 as the centenary year of Mahatma Jotirao Phule's death anniversary. The government published this Collected Works of Mahatma Jotirao Phule: A Collection of Social Commentary and Activism, compiling selected works of Mahatma Phule, on November 28, 1991. This volume has been translated into English by P. G. Patil, professor at Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

These writings offer readers a glimpse of the visionary ideas, activism, and unwavering pursuit of justice that defined the life and legacy of Jotirao Govindrao Phule (1827-1890). Phule was a prominent social reformer and activist from Maharashtra, India. He played a crucial role in fighting for the rights of marginalised communities, particularly Dalits and women, and advocated for social equality and education for all. Phule's efforts laid the foundation for the social reform movements in India and continue to inspire progressive thinkers.

This 185-page document is divided into 15 sections of essays, and 8 poems by Jotirao Phule.

A recurring theme in Phule's writings is his strong opposition to the misguided beliefs spread by philosophers who do not understand the struggles of peasants. He challenges the claim that the condition of peasants had improved over the past three decades. Phule's sharp critique serves as a clear warning to those who underestimate the hardships faced by rural communities. In Section 2 of Priestcraft Exposed, Phule sheds light on the manipulative tactics employed by the priestly class to exploit the ignorant and superstitious Shudras and Ati-Shudräs of his time. The inclusion of the last two sections of Ballad on Chhatrapati Shivaji in Section 4 highlights Phule's admiration and reverence towards his significant contributions in uplifting and empowering the farming community.

In his A Letter to Mr. Laxman Jagannath, the Diwan of Baroda in Section 6, he suggests countering the deceptive plans of the Bhats (Brahmins) with appropriate strategies and highlights the bravery of the Shudräs' ancestors as skilled warriors. He calls for reviving their glory through the power of truth and urges collective efforts for the progress and prosperity of the homeland, promoting unity and communal dining between the Bhats and the Mangs.

Education is presented as a powerful force capable of breaking the chains of social inequality. In Section 8 titled The Untouchables' Apologia, Phule presents an imaginary scenario in which Her Majesty Queen Victoria visits India, particularly the Bombay Presidency. Through the voices of representative Mahārs and Mängs, he portrays the inhuman conditions endured by the untouchables, even under British rule. Phule advocates for urgent action to introduce modern agricultural methods and proposes two crucial reforms: public utility works and liberal educational reforms.

In Section 9, The Cultivator's Whipcord, Phule exposes the oppression and exploitation of the Shudras and Ati-Shudras by the priestly class and indifferent British officers. In Section 11, there is his Letter to the Marathi Literary Conference, where Phule criticises the advocates for a new brand of literature that is universal, all-embracing, and truly representative of the people. He calls for a literary movement that captures the realities and aspirations of the marginalised, challenging the dominant narratives perpetuated by the elite.

The works of Mahatma Jotirao Phule bear testament to his unwavering dedication to social justice, educational reform, and the emancipation of marginalised communities. His advocacy for education as a means of empowerment, his exposure of social injustices, and his calls for progressive agricultural methods and inclusive literature remain relevant and inspiring today. Mahatma Jotirao Phule's contributions to Indian society and his influence on subsequent social reformers, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, solidified his position as a pioneering champion of equality and social transformation.

Focus by Malavika P Pillai.