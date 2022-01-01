Childhoods Within Domestic Environments Of Gender/ Sexual Violence: A Quantitative Impact Analysis

Shakti Shalini, a non-governmental organisation based out of New Delhi, published this report in 2022. The report identifies households with children where domestic violence is prevalent to understand types of violence (direct and indirect) and how it impacts them. The respondents to the study are adult survivors of violence who answered questions on the experiences of the oldest child experiencing abuse or witnessing it in their homes. A sample of 271 houses across five neighbourhoods in Delhi was chosen. Children who witness their caregiver being abused often suffer from psychological trauma, the report states.

This 20-page document is divided into eight sections: Introduction (Section 1); Terms in this study (Section 2); Children of adult survivors of violence: Why we should care (Section 3); The rapid survey: Why, Where, and How (Section 4); Major Findings (Section 5); Concluding discussion (Section 6); Recommendations & way forward (Section 7); References (Section 8).