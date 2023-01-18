Annual Status of Education Report (Rural) 2022

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) is a nationwide household survey on children’s education and learning outcomes conducted across rural India. Children aged 3-16 years are surveyed based on pre-school and school enrolment levels, and those between 5-16 years of age are assessed individually on their reading, arithmetic and English skills.

Since 2005, the ASER has been conducted annually. ASER started publishing every two years in the year 2016, with the ‘basic’ national ASER being alternated with smaller surveys focusing on other age groups and learning factors. This ASER report is a nation-wide field-based ‘basic’ report after a gap of four years brought about due to the covid-19 pandemic.

ASER's sample design consists of two stages. In the first stage, villages are chosen at random from the Census village directory for each rural district. In this way, the population of rural India is holistically covered. In the second stage, households are chosen at random from each of the villages identified in the first stage. This sampling approach produces a fair representation of each district. Subsequently, the estimations are consolidated at the divisional, state, and national levels.

The 2022 ASER survey was carried out in 374,554 households across 616 districts and 19,060 villages in India. As many as 700,000 children across the country were surveyed.

This 348 page document is divided into 12 chapters: Commentary (Chapter 1); About ASER (Chapter 2); The National Picture (Chapter 3); India (Chapter 4); Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh (Chapter 5); Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand (Chapter 6); Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya (Chapter 7); Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim (Chapter 8); Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal (Chapter 9); Divisional Estimates and Aspirational Districts (chapter 10); ASER 2022 Process Documents (Chapter 11); Annexures (Chapter 12).