Annual Status of Education Report (Rural) 2020: Wave 1

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) is a nationwide household survey on children’s education and learning outcomes conducted across rural India. Children aged 3-16 years are surveyed based on pre-school and school enrolment, and those between the age of 5-16 years are assessed individually on reading and basic arithmetic skills. While the survey has been conducted yearly since 2005, ASER has been following an alternate year cycle since 2016 – the main report is released every two years with the intervening years dedicated to specific topics of interest.

ASER 2020 focuses on the impact of school closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic on children’s education in rural India. It studies students’ access to learning materials and resources required for online education. The sample-based study was coordinated by Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation Pratham, and carried out by 1,514 volunteers from NGOs, colleges, universities, district-level educational institutes and teacher training institutes, among other entities. The survey was conducted through telephonic interviews and covered 584 districts in 26 states and four union territories. A total of 52,227 households and 8,963 schools were examined.

The 169-page report is divided into seven chapters: Partners and volunteers, Supporters, Special thanks (chapter 1); About Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2020 Wave 1 (chapter 2); Commentary (chapter 3); About ASER (chapter 4); ASER 2020 Wave 1 (Rural) findings – India (chapter 5); ASER 2020 Wave 1 (Rural) findings – State Estimates (chapter 6); and ASER 2020 Wave 1 process documents (chapter 7).