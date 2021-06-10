All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20

The Ministry of Education, government of India, published this report on June 10, 2021, based on the 10th All India Survey on Higher Education. The first such report was published in 2011.

The report contains data on such parameters as student enrolment, examination results, ‘education finance’, pupil-teacher ratios and infrastructure, as of September 30, 2019. The survey covers 1,019 universities, 39,955 colleges and 9,599 ‘stand-alone institutions’ (which run diploma-level programmes and don’t offer degrees). Of these, 307 universities are ‘affiliating’ (or have colleges), 396 are privately managed and 420 are located in rural areas.



The report’s four chapters include an introduction (Chapter 1), the survey’s analysis (Chapter 2) and methodology (Chapter 3), and ‘Time Series Data Analysis’ (Chapter 4).

