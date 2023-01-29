All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, released the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21 on January 29, 2023. The first AISHE report was published in the year 2011 and this is the 11th edition in the series.

The survey collects data on student enrolment, the gender parity index (GPI), representation of minority students, pupil teacher ratio (PTR), and enrolment for professional courses as on December 31, 2020. The period of the survey for this edition was from December 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022. The report covers data submitted by 1,099 universities, 41,600 colleges, and 10,308 ‘stand-alone institutions’ (which run diploma-level programmes but are not empowered to offer degrees). Among these, 475 universities were in rural areas and 17 were exclusively for women. This was first edition for which the data from higher education institutions was collected entirely online.

The 310-page report is divided into three main chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Analysis (Chapter 2); and Time Series Data Analysis (Chapter 3).

