Agricultural Statistics at a Glance 2021

Agricultural Statistics at a Glance is published annually by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. This report for the year 2021 compiles data on numerous aspects of the agricultural sector in India, including production and yield of major crops, trade, minimum support prices, cost of production, irrigation, subsidy, agriculture input, insurance and land. It also provides information on horticulture, livestock and fish.

In keeping with the second of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – ‘Zero Hunger’ – that calls for sustainable agricultural practices, this edition also includes data on organic farming, methane emissions from crop residue and rice cultivation, and water stress or scarcity.

The 457-page-report is divided into six sections: Economic and Social Dimensions of Agriculture (Section 1); Production, Trade and Prices (Section 2); Food Security, Subsidy and Factors of Production (Section 3); Sustainability and Environmental Aspect of Agriculture (Section 4); Agriculture Census and Survey (Section 5); and World Agricultural Statistics (Section 6).