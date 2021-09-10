Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land and Livestock Holdings of Households in Rural India: NSS 77th Round (January-December 2019)

This report was published in September 2021 by the National Statistical Office of the government of India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. It contains the results of a survey conducted as part of the 77th round of the National Statistical Survey (NSS). An assessment of agricultural households, land and livestock holdings was last undertaken in 2013 by the National Sample Survey Office as part of the NSS’s 70th round.

The publication aims to generate data on land and other holdings in rural India, including livestock ownership and estimates on farm households. For this purpose, the NSS examined households across the countryside, except those villages in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands that were difficult to access. They surveyed 58,035 households in January-August 2019 and 56,89 in September-December 2019.



Information was collected on a range of parameters, including receipts and expenditure of farm and non-farm businesses, as well as the income, productive assets, ownership, farming practices and indebtedness of agricultural households. The report also provides information on land use and ownership of livestock in rural India.

