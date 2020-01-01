A study on access to education by children of migrant workers

This 2020 report summarises the findings of a study conducted by the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation. Using both primary and secondary data, the study aimed to examine the education access available to children of migrant workers in their hometowns and destination cities. It also looks at the various obstacles children face that result in lack of access to education.

The study was conducted based on primary data collected from 54 households covering 129 children aged 14 years or younger. The migrant respondents were interviewed in Delhi NCR and Bhopal. The hometowns of the respondents were from regions in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

A considerable percentage of the children of migrant workers do not have access to education either in their home regions or in the cities they have migrated to, the study finds. It also highlights the dire need for educational institutions in both source and destination areas.

The 48-page report is divided into four sections: Introduction (Section 1); Profile of the Study Population (Section 2); Findings & Discussion (Section 3); and Summary of Findings and Recommendations (Section 4).