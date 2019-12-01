This report was published in December 2019 by the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) – a collective formed in the year 1994 to campaign against enforced disappearances in Kashmir. The report describes the months following August 5, 2019, when the Indian parliament decided to abrogate Article 370. It traces the impact of the subsequent lockdowns on people, services and trade in the region, and presents a detailed account of the history of Article 370 and its “constant erosion by the Indian State.” 120 Days: 5th August to 5th December was edited by Shahid Malik and was compiled by Sukriti Khurana and Aarash of the APDP team.

Jammu and Kashmir underwent a severe lockdown after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The mobile networks and internet services were shut down, restrictions were imposed on the movement of vehicles, and an additional 8,000 Indian army troops were deployed in the region. This, the report states, impacted the daily lives of the people and their access to essential services including healthcare, education, and internet and communication services. This report depicts the 120 days of lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir and presents various instances of human rights violations during this time.

This 95-page report is divided into 13 chapters: About APDP (chapter 1); Acknowledgements (chapter 2); Executive Summary (chapter 3); Introduction (chapter 4); Abrogation of 370 (chapter 5); Detentions and Torture (chapter 4); Media, Journalism and Communication (chapter 7); Access to Healthcare (chapter 8); Education and Children (chapter 9); Essential Commodities and Barrier to Trade (chapter 10); Impact on Religious Freedom (chapter 11); Access to Justice (chapter 12); and Annexure (chapter 13).