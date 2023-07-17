Upload a FACE
  • LEELA PASWAN is a Homemaker from Hasan Chak, Bidupur, Vaishali, Bihar
    LEELA PASWAN
    Vaishali
  • V. Nagamma is a Farmer from Edapalayam, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
    V. Nagamma
    Vellore
  • C.Raman is a Security guard (retired) from Swamy Nagar, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
    C.Raman
    Vellore
  • ADINARAYANAN BHARATHI is a Student, and an artist at the Kattaikkuttu Gurukulam (in the role of Draupadi) from Kalavai, Arcot, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
    ADINARAYANAN BHARATHI
    Vellore
  • Dhakshinamoorthy is a Watchman at the Gingee Fort from Gingee, Gingee, Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu
    Dhakshinamoorthy
    Viluppuram
  • Parvathi is a Artisan (makes dolls and idols using plaster of paris) from Pachpadra, Balotra, Barmer, Rajasthan
    Parvathi
    Viluppuram
  • Parveen is a person from Pachpadra, Balotra, Barmer, Rajasthan
    Parveen
    Viluppuram
  • Arathi is a Paints sculptures from Pachpadra, Balotra, Barmer, Rajasthan
    Arathi
    Viluppuram
  • Lakshamanan is a Fruit seller from Malavantangal, Gingee, Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu
    Lakshamanan
    Viluppuram
  • Parimala is a Fruit seller from Malavantangal, Gingee, Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu
    Parimala
    Viluppuram
  • Vantala Vijay is a Farmer, practices shifting agriculture from Bosubeda, Araku Valley, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
    Vantala Vijay
    Visakhapatnam