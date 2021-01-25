Upload a FACE
  • Rekha is a Farm labourer from Bathe Bhaini, Patti, Tarn Taran, Punjab
    Rekha
    Tarn Taran
  • Priya is a Fruit vendor at Lakshman Jhula, Rishikesh from Arogi, Pratapnagar, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand
    Priya
    Tehri Garhwal
  • Rahul Valamba is a Student (Class 9) from Aghai, Shahapur, Thane, Maharashtra
    Rahul Valamba
    Thane
  • Kamal Valamba is a Farmer (cultivates rice, <em>bhakri</em> and <em>tur</em>) from Aghai, Shahapur, Thane, Maharashtra
    Kamal Valamba
    Thane
  • Mahadur Ranjada is a Farm labourer from Kharade, Shahapur, Thane, Maharashtra
    Mahadur Ranjada
    Thane
  • Lakshmibai Ramjeevan is a Farm labourer from Kharade, Shahapur, Thane, Maharashtra
    Lakshmibai Ramjeevan
    Thane
  • N. KAMACHI is a Poikkal Kuthirai (false-legged horse) dancer from Thanjavur town, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
    N. KAMACHI
    Thanjavur
  • N. L. K. SAKTHIVEL ACHARI is a Musicial instrument (nadaswaram) maker and small cultivator from Narasinganpettai, Thiruvidaimarudur, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
    N. L. K. SAKTHIVEL ACHARI
    Thanjavur
  • SAROJA is a Betel leaf garden worker from Melathiruppanthuruthi, Thiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
    SAROJA
    Thanjavur
  • N. RAGHAVAN is a Fortune teller (uses a bull as his medium); seasonal nomad from Periyapalayam, Uthukkottai, Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu
    N. RAGHAVAN
    Thiruvallur
  • V. Thiyagarajan is a Student (Class 6) from Attrambakkam, Uthukkottai, Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu
    V. Thiyagarajan
    Thiruvallur
  • MUTHUVELAN is a Sheep farmer from Vaduvur, Needamangalam, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu
    MUTHUVELAN
    Thiruvarur
  • PONNUTTI ALGIRI is a Potter from Desamangalam, Thalappally, Thrissur, Kerala
    PONNUTTI ALGIRI
    Thrissur
  • PONNUTTI APPUNNI is a Agricultural labourer from Punnayurkulam, Chavakkad, Thrissur, Kerala
    PONNUTTI APPUNNI
    Thrissur
  • SURESH KUMAR P. A. is a Paddy cultivator and tile setter from Punnayurkulam, Chavakkad, Thrissur, Kerala
    SURESH KUMAR P. A.
    Thrissur
  • VISHWANATHAN M. V. is a Papadam maker from Kadavallur, Chowwannur, Thrissur, Kerala
    VISHWANATHAN M. V.
    Thrissur
  • JANAKI KAVALAN is a Homemaker from Alur, , Chalakkudy, Thrissur, Kerala
    JANAKI KAVALAN
    Thrissur
  • UNNICHEKKEN V. V. is a Farmer from Alur, Chalakkudy, Thrissur, Kerala
    UNNICHEKKEN V. V.
    Thrissur
  • OMANA JOSEPH is a Homemaker from Pananchery, Thrissur, Thrissur, Kerala
    OMANA JOSEPH
    Thrissur
  • JOSEPH A. is a Electrician from Pananchery, Thrissur, Thrissur, Kerala
    JOSEPH A.
    Thrissur
  • OMANA GOVINDAN is a Folk singer from Kodakara, Chalakkudy, Thrissur, Kerala
    OMANA GOVINDAN
    Thrissur
  • RADHA ILAYARAPURAIKKAL is a Fisherwoman from Kaipamangalam, Kodungallur, Thrissur, Kerala
    RADHA ILAYARAPURAIKKAL
    Thrissur
  • SALAM ARAIKKAL is a Fisherman from Kaipamangalam, Kodungallur, Thrissur, Kerala
    SALAM ARAIKKAL
    Thrissur
  • VIJAYAN K. G. is a Fisherman and contractor in the fishing business from Kaipamangalam, Kodungallur, Thrissur, Kerala
    VIJAYAN K. G.
    Thrissur
  • KUTTAMANI C. is a Potter from Desamangalam, Thalappally, Thrissur, Kerala
    KUTTAMANI C.
    Thrissur
  • NAVANEETH HARI is a Student from Punnayurkulam, Chavakkad, Thrissur, Kerala
    NAVANEETH HARI
    Thrissur
  • AKSHAY K.J. is a Student from Kadavallur, Chowwannur, Thrissur, Kerala
    AKSHAY K.J.
    Thrissur
  • AMMU AMMA S. is a Weaver from Kadavallur, Chowwannur, Thrissur, Kerala
    AMMU AMMA S.
    Thrissur
  • SHAROOK PUSHPAN is a Student from Alur, Chalakkudy, Thrissur, Kerala
    SHAROOK PUSHPAN
    Thrissur
  • GOVINDAN N. is a Folk singer from Kodakara, Chalakkudy, Thrissur, Kerala
    GOVINDAN N.
    Thrissur
  • KRISHNA NANDA is a person from Kaipamangalam, Kodungallur, Thrissur, Kerala
    KRISHNA NANDA
    Thrissur
  • SANJAY K.S. is a Student from Desamangalam, Thalappally, Thrissur, Kerala
    SANJAY K.S.
    Thrissur
  • NAMBIRAJAN KARTHI is a Student, and an artist at the Kattaikkuttu Gurukulam (in the role of Dushasana) from Perungattur, North Arcot, Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu
    NAMBIRAJAN KARTHI
    Tiruvannamalai