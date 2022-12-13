Upload a FACE
  • RAMLING CHAVAN is a Migrant worker from Karajkheda, Osmanabad , Osmanabad, Maharashtra
  • Sudhambhau Chavan is a Bahurupi (masked performing artist) from Osmanabad, Osmanabad, Maharashtra
  • Pullabai Jetithor is a Homemaker from Tirth Khurd, Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Maharashtra
  • Mangal Jetithor is a Daily wage farm labourer from Tirth Khurd, Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Maharashtra
  • Ganpath Ram Jamdhade is a person from Tirth Khurd, Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Maharashtra
  • Yashwant Jadhav is a Shepherd from Tirth Khurd, Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Maharashtra
  • Jayashree Jadhav is a Daily wage farm labourer from Tirth Khurd, Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Maharashtra
  • Vinayak Vijay is a Farmer (cultivates onion, wheat and <em>jowar</em>) from Tirth Khurd, Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Maharashtra
  • Prabhakar Podhar is a Daily wage farm labourer from Tirth Khurd, Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Maharashtra
