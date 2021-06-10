Upload a FACE
  • Vanka Kondayya is a Fisherman from Rajamahendravaram (town), Rajamahendravaram Urban, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh
    Vanka Kondayya
  • Akula Ravi Teja is a Fisherman from Rajamahendravaram (town), Rajamahendravaram Urban, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh
    Akula Ravi Teja
  • Bommidi Yesu is a Fisherman from Rajamahendravaram (town), Rajamahendravaram Urban, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh
    Bommidi Yesu
  • Endrapati Narayana Murthy is a Tobacco farmer from Rajamahendravaram (town), Rajamahendravaram Urban, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh
    Endrapati Narayana Murthy
  • Dhulam Venkatesh is a Daily wage farm labourer from Rajamahendravaram (town), Rajamahendravaram Urban, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh
    Dhulam Venkatesh
  • Endrapati Jagan Sai is a Student (Class 6) from Rajamahendravaram (town), Rajamahendravaram Urban, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh
    Endrapati Jagan Sai
  • MANJULA DEVI is a Homemaker from Darlong, East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh
    MANJULA DEVI
  • TANIAM KINO is a Anti-poaching staffer for the forest department (at the Pakke Tiger Reserve) from Seppa, Seijosa, East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh
    TANIAM KINO
  • BENEDICT KHONGRAPAI is a Student from Nongbah Mawshuit, Khatarshnong-Laitkroh, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya
    BENEDICT KHONGRAPAI
  • KYNJA BABHA is a Student from Khrang, Khadarshnong-Laitkroh, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya
    KYNJA BABHA
  • JLIP MAWKHIEW is a Village headman, was earlier a small farmer from Krohiawhiar, Khadarshnong-Laitkroh, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya
    JLIP MAWKHIEW
  • Bapdiang Sylliang is a Homemaker from Shillong (town), Mylliem, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya
    Bapdiang Sylliang
  • Paila Kharbudon is a Works as an assistant at a government veterinary hospital from Shillong (town), Mylliem, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya
    Paila Kharbudon
  • Felix Wahlang is a Works as an assistant at a private firm from Shillong (town), Mylliem, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya
    Felix Wahlang
  • Shidasuk Jyrwa is a Grocery store owner from Shillong (town), Mylliem, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya
    Shidasuk Jyrwa
  • Grecilia Jyrwa is a Student (Class 12) from Shillong (town), Mylliem, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya
    Grecilia Jyrwa
  • Rayappan is a Farmer and musician (plays <em>naatu kuzhal</em>, a traditional instrument) from Periyagundri, Sathyamangalam, Erode, Tamil Nadu
    Rayappan
  • Chinnapan is a Farmer and musician (plays <em>thavil</em>, a traditional instrument) from Periyagundri, Sathyamangalam, Erode, Tamil Nadu
    Chinnapan
  • Mani is a Farmer and musician (plays <em>thavil</em>, a traditional instrument) from Periyagundri, Sathyamangalam, Erode, Tamil Nadu
    Mani
  • Yesuraj is a Farmer and musician (plays <em>thavil</em>, a traditional instrument) from Periyagundri, Sathyamangalam, Erode, Tamil Nadu
    Yesuraj
  • Aalumalai is a Farmer and musician (plays <em>naatu kuzhal</em>, a traditional instrument) from Periyagundri, Sathyamangalam, Erode, Tamil Nadu
    Aalumalai
  • Pushparaj is a Farmer and musician (plays <em>naatu kuzhal</em>, a traditional instrument) from Periyagundri, Sathyamangalam, Erode, Tamil Nadu
    Pushparaj
