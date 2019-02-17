Mumbai, Maharashtra|
SUN, FEB 17, 2019
Cattle stories from the countryside
In villages across India, cattle are a source of livelihood for millions, and an insurance cover too when other income sources dry up. Here are PARI’s stories about how the animals are celebrated, cared for and conserved, and how droughts, tiger attacks and bans threaten their existence
Author
32. The weight on her heart and her head
The story of a Dalit woman from Punjab’s Patti town in Tarn Taran district who must clean cattle sheds for a living even in her old age
31. Shepherds in Palamu: battling climate change
Rising temperatures and shrinking water bodies across this region are putting pressure on pastoralists in Jharkhand – among the country’s most climate vulnerable states. At one time the village cheered their arrival, but now their presence goes unnoticed
30. Forging music for the fields
The clang of hand-forged bells sported by cattle has faded, but bell makers like Raghuveer Vishwakarma keep the traditional craft alive, while tending to modest fields to make ends meet
29. Hukrappa bells Beltangadi’s cows
One of the last remaining artisans of bamboo cowbells in Shibaje village, in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, explains the intricate nature of the craft in this video
28. In Jabarra: till the buffaloes come home
Vishalram Markam’s beloved buffaloes venture on their own to graze in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district. They return to him by evening, but the danger from hungry predators is always lurking
27. Sangli farmers: milked by private players
Unable to recover production costs due to the private sector's control over milk prices, dairy farmers like Arun Jadhav in western Maharashtra are selling their livestock and scaling down
26. Vidarbha’s pastoralists paying a pandemic price
The Nanda Gaolis and other dairy farmers in eastern Maharashtra are facing losses from the drop in demand for milk and broken supply chains, besides grappling with animal health problems and fodder shortages
25. Where country roads don’t take you home
With the COVID-19 driven lockdown, Chenakonda Balasami and other pastoralists in Telangana, on the road for months, are finding it difficult to access food and new grazing grounds – or return to their villages
24. The men who go carting in the capital city
In north-central Delhi's cargo hubs, some of the bailgadi owners who have for long ferried goods for transporters are seeking better wages elsewhere, while others say it's their tradition and only work option
23. Kuruba shepherds lose their security blanket
For long, the pastoralist Kurubas of Karnataka have journeyed for months to graze their hardy Deccani sheep. But with declining demand for their animals' manure and wool, many are seeking other sources of income
22. ‘Cattle and birds, both need a lot of water’
Drought across rural Maharashtra has forced many families into cattle camps. At a camp in Mhaswad, Satara district, Sarika and Anil Sawant speak of their growing struggle with the family's milk and poultry business
21. 'No one even asked for the price'
Vithoba Yadav was willing to sell his goat for less than half its market price, but the drought and severe shortage of water and fodder means few buyers at the market in Mhaswad town of Satara district
20. Chimnabai gets to eat finally, with 8,000 others
Lakshmi Kalel has moved to a cattle camp in Satara district with her two buffaloes, a cow and a bull, leaving her family in the village, but forging new bonds with others trying to cope with the harsh drought
19. Families separated by the search for fodder
An early drought in Satara and other districts of Maharashtra has dried up farm work and cattle feed, forcing people to take their animals to a cattle camp – where women are shouldering the bulk of the crisis
18. Sturdy cattle that sustain fragile communities
In villages near the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana, the indigenous Poda Thurupu cattle are a source of sustenance for breeder communities and farmers, and efforts are on to conserve the species
17. ‘When I see him back home, I thank the tiger’
Though Shankar Atram, a terrified cattle herder in Yavatmal, fashioned a near-comical flimsy ‘body armour' against the recently-killed T1, for him and other villagers the problem could now be more displaced tigers
16. Milk boats from the chars
For the people living on Chalakura island on the Brahmaputra in Assam, dairy farming is the only sustainable livelihood – but a withdrawal of state-subsidised cattle feed has increased the uncertainty of their lives
15. 'This calf went missing after I took this photo'
N. Swamy Bassavanna, a farmer from Mangala village, says in this sixth in a series of six photo essays on life in a forest, ‘Everyone should be involved in farming and understand the challenges we face’
14. 'That is where the leopard and tiger attack'
Indra Kumar, who works in Mangala village near Bandipur National Park, records cattle herders, leopard attacks, folk art performers and the harvest in this fifth photo essay in a series of six on PARI
13. Close encounters with the Prince of Bandipur
K.N. Mahesha, a naturalist and cultivator who lives close to Bandipur National Park, brings images of fighting bulls, sensitive cows, work elephants and raptors, in this fourth photo essay in a series of six on PARI
12. Another day at the races
In April 2017, Maharashtra legalised bullock cart races. Memories of a 2007 race in Chandrapur
11. ‘An animal saved today is an animal earned tomorrow’
Many cattle camps in Maharashtra that offered desperately-needed shelters, water and fodder during the drought have shut down with the monsoon. But Beed is yet to receive good rains and the camp at Palvan is still open
10. Brokpa: ‘The jungle is our mother'
The Brokpa of West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh are reclusive herders who migrate in fixed seasonal patterns at high altitudes. A photo story depicting their daily rhythms
9. Not quite a cash cow
Across Marathwada, in 45 degrees heat, farmers already trapped in the agrarian crisis are walking many kilometres from market to market, trying desperately to sell their cattle to raise some money – a task made nearly impossible by the beef ban
8. ‘We are now self-reliant and organised’
It has taken decades of struggle for the Tirmali Nandiwale, a nomadic tribe of performing artists, to find a permanent home in Kanadi Budruk village in Beed district of Maharashtra, and to get basic facilities
7. When the cows come home in Parkidih
During the 'go-bnadna' festival – a time of earth colours, wall painting, music and games – the Santals of Purulia district in West Bengal offer thanks to their cows
6. Risking bulls, running from puppies
The unique Kangayam cattle of Tamil Nadu are in decline – we meet a rare bull of this species during the Pongal festival in January
5. Swimming to migrate in Odisha
In Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, buffaloes swim across the local river every day during the summer, seeking fresh pastures
4. Cattle class: native v/s exotic
An emphasis on high-maintenance crossbreeds in Thrissur has brought a decline in hardy domestic animals
3. Holy cow! Small is beautiful
Native breeds were ruined not by people but by official policies over a long time
2. A day at the races
The bullock cart races at Delanwadi in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district are held in a carnival-like atmosphere. But, as this author learned, dangers lurk on the track. And not just for the bullocks
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