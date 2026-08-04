New Delhi, National Capital Territory of Delhi|
TUE, AUG 04, 2026
Gen Z at Jantar Mantar
These stories trace the Gen Z-led movement that brought into focus recurring examination paper leaks, and triggered a broader campaign for transparency, accountability and public trust in examinations and recruitment. The protests were held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, and throughout the country -- across the months of June and July 2026, ending only when the Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Lasting 36 days, the protests became a platform to voice frustrations over unemployment, and a deepening crisis of trust in public institutions, the larger system and governance
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7. Burgers, langar and a protest that refused to go hungry
A hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar protest caught the attention of millions. Ironically, an outpouring of popular support saw that thousands of protestors never went hungry
6. Delhi Police failed to ‘book’ this library
Among the innovative protest actions in the capital city, a mobile library set up by students for students, was one of the most creative
5. ‘Who gives a girl multiple chances to sit for an exam?’
Women aspiring to crack state exams to join the workforce must work even harder to overcome patriarchal hurdles; a faulty examination system is a double blow
4. Democracy – the forever shape-shifter
The diverse voices of young student protesters from across the country unite in their demand for justice and accountability. A poet reflects on the nature of democracy
3. ‘We are here because we are angry’
Young people from across West Bengal’s towns and villages came to Kolkata to march in solidarity with those protesting in the nation’s capital
2. ‘Students are protesting for mothers like me’
The largescale irregularities in the NEET exam devastated lakhs of students, especially those from marginalised and underprivileged backgrounds. For some, it was also the final chapter in both their studies and their lives
1. 'I came to remind Parliament that we exist’
Many thousands of young people from small towns and villages across the country came to Delhi to join the protest at Jantar Mantar, and the march to Parliament
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