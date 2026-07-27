Where did I see her first? Was it in a book I read, in a documentary I watched on television, or on some street charging at injustice with a clenched fist? Maybe she was a poem. Maybe a freedom slogan giving me goosebumps.

I honestly can’t remember when I last saw her.

She has changed faces and names too many times for my memory to keep track. Sometimes she is a seamstress in Dindigul breaking her workplace’s silence and stitching a union out of the wreckage. At other times she is a farm worker driving a rented tractor from Hubballi to Bengaluru to assert her rights in a rally. And sometimes an old comrade from southern Kerala going door to door gathering what little there was, so that no one around went hungry. She is a shapeshifter, returning in different forms with the same stubborn courage, the same refusal to yield.

There! I see her again. Now a young one vaulting over barricades. Then the one supporting those who have fallen. She looks like hope that refuses to surrender.

This has always been her land. Azad.