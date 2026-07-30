The police tried to shut down the library thrice in the span of a month. But it simply kept coming back.

On June 20, 2026, the Cockroach Janta Party – a meme page which evolved into a youth movement – called for a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, union education minister, over corruption reflected in exam paper leaks and irregularities. The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) decided to start a library at the site. The intention behind it was quite straightforward.

“For protestors, Jantar Mantar was going to be their home for the next few days,” said Viraaj Devang, national president of the AISF. “You chant slogans the whole day and listen to speeches. But you also have a lot of time to yourself. In situations like these, books are perfect company. Our idea was for protestors and students to read literature and improve their social and political consciousness.”

The student activists brought a wooden table and covered it with a red cloth, which read: ‘Pradhan Must Fall.’ On the first day, “we had books on Shivaji Maharaj, Bhagat Singh, and Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said Mohit, 20, one of the student activists who ran the library on a daily basis. “A protest without revolutionary literature is like a leader without ideology. Literature guides protestors on how to resist and rebel.”