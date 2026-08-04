“Oh, that was the last burger, and he just took it. I’m so sorry, madam,” Rahul told me as I caught up with him outside the Jantar Mantar protest site. He was still seated on his bike, the red Zomato delivery bag strapped behind him – now apparently empty at 6.30 in the evening. “The bag had 30 burger packets for 'anyone who wants one' that someone in Bengaluru had sent,” he said.

Rahul Kumar Yadav, from Bihar’s Darbhanga district, is a student by day. He did not take a break from his studies to take part in the protest; instead, he chose to work the night shift as a delivery guy, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Some of the orders he transported included meals that people in other cities had paid for. Parcels sent by anonymous donors and addressed to no one in particular – just to whoever at Jantar Mantar happened to be hungry.

Throughout the student protest at Jantar Mantar, amid lathi charges and mass detentions, food kept arriving from many directions. Burgers, sandwiches, packets of Parle-G and more, transported by ‘service delivery partners’ (read gig workers) of assorted online Apps. Also cooked food came in from Delhi households. And, importantly, from a nearby gurdwara’s langar (free community kitchen with food cooked and served by volunteers) open to the public for decades.